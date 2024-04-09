Pocklington RUFC end their league season with 17-15 win at Wensleydale​

Vice-league play-off captain John Wright led Pocklington Panthers into their league play-offs when he blasted over for the bonus point try at Barton. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Despite the day’s bright sunshine overnight rain left a heavy surface, and conditions were made more challenging by a strong wind blowing across the pitch, writes Mark Fletcher.

The match was hard-fought with both sides defending resolutely and using short passes in possession to overcome the conditions.

Wensleydale opened the scoring early on with a try out wide, the wind making the conversion impossible.

After several phases inside home territory, Pock hooker Will Husband fought off two defenders to cross the line close to the posts, fullback Christian Pollock converting for a two-point lead on 12 minutes.

Pock played some good attacking rugby for the remainder of the first period with fly half Tom Glenn linking well to create opportunities for centres Joe Holborough and Louis Sangwin; however the conditions and ‘Dale’s defence prevented further change to the scoreline.

On 55 minutes, Wensleydale got a penalty in front to retake the lead. It took until 68 minutes for Pock to reimpose their dominance; and after a series of close range phases, they moved the ball right to left for Pollock to weave over for a try that he converted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pocklington continued to press and were rewarded with a 72nd minute penalty which Pollock slotted to open up a crucial nine-point lead.

The final moments were played in Pocklington territory with Wensleydale being awarded several penalties and Louis Sangwin sent to the bin. Eventually the home side crossed for a converted try to narrow the score to 15-17.

But the final whistle came shortly after the restart, and Pock finish the season in fourth place after a run of seven consecutive wins.

The Panthers got the job done at Barton with a bonus point 26-10 victory which should ensure a home play-off in a fortnight in the YRU Eastern League.