Pocklington RUFC eye victory against Wetherby to maintain unbeaten home record

Ed Wraith on the way to the line for one of his hattrick of tries against Beverley. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

After a draw and victory in pre-season friendlies with Malton and Goole, followed by an opening home league win over Wensleydale; Pocklington welcomed Beverley to Percy Road for the first league meeting between the local rivals since 2016 and came out with a convincing 48-10 derby success, writes Phil Gilbank.

Beverley started better putting the home side under early pressure and kicking a penalty.

As the first quarter ended Pocklington raised their game to turn the tide, a penalty for a high tackle allowing Christian Pollock to level the scores.

Pocklington were soon on the attack again and Louis Sangwin’s deep kick deep was cleanly taken by Ed Liversidge Pocklington shipped the ball right for Sangwin to put in Joe Holbrough to open the Percy Roaders' try account, Pollock adding the extras.

Pocklington remained on the front foot for Pollock to put winger Jed Jackson in at the corner. Pollock converted and although Beverley had opportunities to narrow the gap, the sides went in at half time with Pocklington leading 17-3.

Early in the second half both sides went down to 14 players and Beverley were briefly resurgent crossing under the posts and reducing the deficit to seven points with a converted try.

Pocklington reacted well to the setback and Pollock extended their lead to 10 points with another penalty.

From here on in Pocklington's superior fitness kept them in control creating wave after wave of attacks and centre Adam Ramsden supported well to cross, Pollock converting.

Pocklington's dominance up front proved too much for the visitors, and the last ten minutes saw Ed Wraith score a hat-trick of tries, the pick of which was started with a break down the right from Jackson who off loaded for Wraith to touch down for his third try, all of which were converted by Pollock who had an immaculate afternoon with his boot.