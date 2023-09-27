News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Pocklington RUFC eye victory against Wetherby to maintain unbeaten home record

Pocklington RUFC will be looking to maintain their unbeaten home record when they entertain Wetherby on Saturday, when a big following is expected due to the members annual pre-match lunch.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 27th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
Ed Wraith on the way to the line for one of his hattrick of tries against Beverley. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANKEd Wraith on the way to the line for one of his hattrick of tries against Beverley. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK
Ed Wraith on the way to the line for one of his hattrick of tries against Beverley. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

After a draw and victory in pre-season friendlies with Malton and Goole, followed by an opening home league win over Wensleydale; Pocklington welcomed Beverley to Percy Road for the first league meeting between the local rivals since 2016 and came out with a convincing 48-10 derby success, writes Phil Gilbank.

Beverley started better putting the home side under early pressure and kicking a penalty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the first quarter ended Pocklington raised their game to turn the tide, a penalty for a high tackle allowing Christian Pollock to level the scores.

Pocklington were soon on the attack again and Louis Sangwin’s deep kick deep was cleanly taken by Ed Liversidge Pocklington shipped the ball right for Sangwin to put in Joe Holbrough to open the Percy Roaders' try account, Pollock adding the extras.

Most Popular

Pocklington remained on the front foot for Pollock to put winger Jed Jackson in at the corner. Pollock converted and although Beverley had opportunities to narrow the gap, the sides went in at half time with Pocklington leading 17-3.

Early in the second half both sides went down to 14 players and Beverley were briefly resurgent crossing under the posts and reducing the deficit to seven points with a converted try.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pocklington reacted well to the setback and Pollock extended their lead to 10 points with another penalty.

From here on in Pocklington's superior fitness kept them in control creating wave after wave of attacks and centre Adam Ramsden supported well to cross, Pollock converting.

Pocklington's dominance up front proved too much for the visitors, and the last ten minutes saw Ed Wraith score a hat-trick of tries, the pick of which was started with a break down the right from Jackson who off loaded for Wraith to touch down for his third try, all of which were converted by Pollock who had an immaculate afternoon with his boot.

In an encounter that swung one way then the other, Pocklington Panthers were pipped 20-17 by Beverley A.

Related topics:Wetherby