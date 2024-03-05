Pocklington RUFC celebrate the second of Jim Thornton's two tries. PHOTOS BY PHIL GILBANK

In their penultimate home league fixture of the campaign fifth-placed Pocklington were first out of the blocks, taking the lead on nine minutes with a penalty from man of the match Christian Pollock, writes Mark Fletcher.

Third-placed Keighley levelled things three minutes later with a penalty, their only score of the day.

As the first half drew to a close Pocklington had added a second penalty, and they then kicked to the corner with a penalty to touch.

With clean ball and the maul set, forwards and backs went all in and drove on for front row Jim Thornton to cross for a first try. Pollock converted making the half-time score 13-3.

Five minutes into the second half Pocklington won a line-out from another penalty and mauled over the line for Thornton to claim his second touchdown, with Pollock converting to make it 20-3.

With Pocklington defying the damp conditions they dominated territory and possession and were in the ascendancy, attacking the visitors line with patience and skill.

As Pock built pressure in centre field, debutant replacement Tom Glenn dropped into the pocket at fly half and slotted a well-executed drop goal.

On 70 minutes Pocklington moved the ball left and Pollock added to his personal tally with a try, the conversion hitting the post and the home side went into the closing 10 minutes 28-3 in front.

Chasing a bonus point but defending heroically when required, Pocklington were playing outstanding rugby, much to the delight of the biggest crowd of the season, who were cheering from the sidelines.

Noise levels reached a crescendo when centre Louis Sangwin put in a crunching tackle to end a promising visitors' attack.

