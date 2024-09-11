Pocklington RUFC maintained winning start to season with 40-20 success at Wensleydale

Will Sayer scoring Pocklington RUFC's first league try of the season at Wensleydale. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Pocklington RUFC maintained their winning start to the season with a 40-20 bonus point victory away to Wensleydale at Leyburn.

The opening exchanges were even, Wensleydale opening the scoring with an early penalty. But the big difference between the sides was Pocklington's positional kicking and clinical finishing. On the quarter hour Pock had strong claims for a kick and chase turned down, held the position and flanker Will Sayer thrust himself over, Christian Pollock converting.

When Wensleydale pressed Pocklington ran strongly out of defence and Pollock kicked a penalty off the inside of the post, then Rob Boddy made a weaving run and replacement Matty Downes crashed in with his first touch for 15-3.

Pock lost two to yellow cards on either side of the interval, with Wensleydale pulling back a try in first half injury time. But still down to 13, Pollock kicked two penalties, one long, one short, for clear water again at 21-8.

Pocklington then put it to bed with two long range tries. A home pass went loose near halfway and skipper Joe Holbrough galloped 40 yards to the posts, Pollock converting. Soon after flanker Archie Wilcock turned the ball over and burst 70 yards to the corner and an unassailable 33-8 lead.

It was end to end stuff in the final quarter. Wensleydale broke through in midfield for a converted try, followed by Pock best score of the day as centres Downes and Holbrough carved through the middle and scrum half Boddy was in support to finish, Pollock kicking a third conversion. Wensleydale ended proceedings with another try with the last play of the day, but Pock headed home happy from their day trip to the Dales.

Pocklington Panthers also opened with a win, coming away from Ossett with a 15-12 win thanks to tries from Charlie Damody and Martin Scott plus a penalty and conversion from Freddie Hara.

This Saturday Pock host their first home league game when they face West Leeds, kick-off 3pm.

It was nip and tuck between the two last season, both winning their home game and Pock finishing fourth in the table with West a place behind them.

The Panthers and Pilgrims both go to Goole, while Pocklington Women are at Doncaster on Sunday.

Pocklington's mini and junior rugby is in full swing on Sunday mornings from 10.30am, newcomers welcome.