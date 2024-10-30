Prop George Grosvenor powered over twice for the Panthers against Ripon but only one counted. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

With the first team having a week's rest, the Pocklington RUFC Panthers stepped into the spotlight home to Ripon on Saturday afternoon.

But an anti-climax evolved as the Panthers were in control for long periods but somehow managed to lose 24-14, writes Phil Gilbank.

Time after time they battered at the Ripon line without finding a way through, the visitors then turning the table with long range breakaways to steal the spoils.

After Ripon’s early flurry, the Panthers were soon in command, laying siege to the visiting line.

Thinking they had opened the scoring; triumph turned into disaster - George Grosvenor crashing over, his try claim denied, and the worst possible outcome following as Ripon snatched the ball behind their line to gallop a hundred yards to score.

Pock levelled in style, Jack Daniel's chip gathered on halfway by Will Barret to hit the afterburners and curve clear, Freddie Hara converting for 7-7 at the interval.

Same story was repeated on the resumption.

The Panthers doing all the attacking and playing some good stuff. But white-line fever, wrong options, dropped passes, strong Ripon defence and not getting key decisions preventing pressure being turned into points.

Finally, Grosvenor blasted over, was awarded the try and Hara's conversion gave them the lead.

The inevitable happened, Ripon's Fijian contingent grabbing a breakaway try, then creating another for ex-Pock player, Tom Hesmondhalgh.

More sustained Panthers pressure came up short and Ripon sealed victory with a last-minute score out of defence.

The Pilgrims went to Hull Ionians only to lose 46-28.

The Pilgrims led 14-12 at the break; but were then depleted by injury allowing Ionians to take over.

Pilgrims' scorers were Lewis McHale, Joe Cheney, Lewis Toes and Reece Underwood tries with Steve Stevenson's four conversions.

This Saturday Pocklington's three teams play their Hullensians counterparts.

The two clubs have had similar starts to the campaign, breathing down each others necks in the top four of three respective tables.

Pock 1sts go the Hullensians, with the Panthers and Pilgrims at home. Kick-off time has now switched to 2.15pm for the winter months. On Sunday Pock Women go to Selby.