Pocklington RUFC Panthers lose at home to league leaders Malton & Norton RUFC 2nds

Pocklington RUFC Panthers did more of the attacking in their home local derby, but visitors Malton & Norton RUFC 2nds showed why they are Eastern League leaders as they ran out convincing 38-7 victors.

The Panthers pressed for long periods, but could not find a way through Malton's strong defence, and visitors’ powerful set-piece provided the platform for them to then turn the tables, writes Phil Gilbank.

The Panthers piled on the pressure in the opening quarter, only for Malton to twice break away to score. Dan Elliot, getting a rare run out at fly-half, sliced through to pull a try back, Sam Britton converting, but Malton led 15-7 at the interval after a half that the Panthers had dominated territorially.

It was a similar story after the break, Malton's keen defence, plus a high penalty count in their favour, seeing them pull away.

Pocklington's young guns gave it their all, with Joe Cheney twice being inches from a score, but the league leaders ended comfortable winners. Although defeated the Panthers remain in an end-of-season play off place.

Pocklington Pilgrims kept the flag flying with a welcome 45-10 victory over Malton 3rds.

Tries came from Charlie Watson (2), Oscar Sawyer (2), Lewis Toes, Angus Watson and Jonny Rawsthorne, with Harry Forman kicking two penalties and two conversions.

Despite going down to Sandal following three good wins on the bounce, Pocklington Women nevertheless gave one of their best displays of the season.

Powerful Sandal hammered Pock earlier in the season and quickly went two scores up. But Pocklington fought back gamely with a Lydia Walker try, converted by dangerous centre Ellie Randall.

Sandal edged clear with further scores as injuries disrupted Pocklington, but the home side blasted back with Sophie Reeves' barnstorming run creating a try for supporting Alicia Boon, Randall again converting.

Pocklington continued to do well with star showings from Grace Lee and Bea Stanton, a welcome comeback from new mum Naomi Moyler, farewell appearance by Sammie Abblett and tackle of the day from Grace Peck. But as their exertions took their toll as Sandal finished the stronger to win 38-14.

