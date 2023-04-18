News you can trust since 1882
Pocklington RUFC Pilgrims see off Scarborough RUFC Gulls to net final spot

The competitive campaigns may be over for Pocklington RUFC 1st XV and Panthers, but the Pilgrims march on for a final day in the sun after Saturday's 48-29 defeat of Scarborough Gulls took them into the Eastern Merit Table final on April 29.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 18th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Pocklington RUFC Pilgrims too good for Scarborough RUFC GullsPocklington RUFC Pilgrims too good for Scarborough RUFC Gulls
Pocklington RUFC Pilgrims too good for Scarborough RUFC Gulls

The Pilgrims blasted out of the blocks with early tries by full-back Charlie Watson and fly-half Joe Deighton, who added two conversions, writes Phil Gilbank.

Scarborough hit back with a try, before the Pilgrims drew away once more with two Deighton penalties and the conversion of Ben Hesmondhalgh's try, making it 27-5.

Boro struck first after the break, again pulling a try back, then wing George Ray twice sprinted in from long range. Theo Beadle's dribble to touchdown plus three conversions by replacement Steve Stevenson sent the Pilgrims out of sight at 48-12, but they eased up and Boro finished the stronger with a late three-try flurry.

The club's junior section also grabbed a slice of seven-a-side action on Easter Sunday.

Most Popular

Following on from the men and women's Pock 7s on Good Friday, Pocklington's Rugby Development Officer, Lewis Wilson, got the Junior Sevens up and running again. There were competitions at the age levels of U13, U14, U15 and U16, with teams from all parts of Yorkshire plus Scunthorpe. And two Pock sides won medals - the U15s and U14s both finishing as runners-up.

Results: U16s Winners Roundhegians, Runners-up Hull Ionians; U15s Winners Roundhegians, R-up Pocklington; U14s Winners Castleford, R-up Pocklington; U13s Winners Harrogate, R-up Bradford Salem.

Related topics:PanthersScarborough