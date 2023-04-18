Pocklington RUFC Pilgrims too good for Scarborough RUFC Gulls

The Pilgrims blasted out of the blocks with early tries by full-back Charlie Watson and fly-half Joe Deighton, who added two conversions, writes Phil Gilbank.

Scarborough hit back with a try, before the Pilgrims drew away once more with two Deighton penalties and the conversion of Ben Hesmondhalgh's try, making it 27-5.

Boro struck first after the break, again pulling a try back, then wing George Ray twice sprinted in from long range. Theo Beadle's dribble to touchdown plus three conversions by replacement Steve Stevenson sent the Pilgrims out of sight at 48-12, but they eased up and Boro finished the stronger with a late three-try flurry.

The club's junior section also grabbed a slice of seven-a-side action on Easter Sunday.

Following on from the men and women's Pock 7s on Good Friday, Pocklington's Rugby Development Officer, Lewis Wilson, got the Junior Sevens up and running again. There were competitions at the age levels of U13, U14, U15 and U16, with teams from all parts of Yorkshire plus Scunthorpe. And two Pock sides won medals - the U15s and U14s both finishing as runners-up.