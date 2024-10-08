Pocklington RUFC roar to 65-31 victory on the road at Bridlington RUFC
For the first quarter of an hour Pocklington never saw the ball, Brid taking the lead from an early penalty, writes Phil Gilbank.
With the wind Pock equalised with a Christian Pollock penalty, before flanker Will Sayer blasted clear under the posts.
Brid replied with a solo score to again level, then Pocklington battered up the middle and went wide for wing Flynn Sangwin to dive over for his maiden first team try, Pollock converting both touchdowns.
But Pocklington failed to ram home their advantage, conceding a spate of penalties and a sin-binning to see Bridlington cross a second time for 17-17.
Turning round into the breeze everything suddenly changed as Pocklington stunned the home side with an unstoppable scoring blast.
Rampaging runners Matty Downes and Andy Argo-Bennett kept denting the Brid defence, then offloaded to the hoard of willing and speedy support, bringing tries from distance in quick succession for scrum half Rob Boddy, fullback Pollock and flanker Archie Wilcock.
The returning Pollock added all three conversions as Pock were suddenly home and hosed at 17-38.
More penalty concessions and a second yellow card took the wind out of Pock's sails and let Brid in again; but normal service resumed when Pollock put over a penalty, Wilcock sprinted clear for his second touchdown, and right wing Jed Jackson romped in twice on the trot.
As the game wound down Bridlington grabbed another touchdown before Pocklington had the final word, Jackson jinking from his own half to spark another multi-passing move that ended with rookie Flynn Sangwin racing to the corner for his second, and his team's eighth, try of the day.
Pocklington Panthers went down to their first reverse of the season as they were edged out 22-28 at home to BP, where John Wright and James Snowball scored tries and Freddie Hara kicked a penalty and two conversions, while Pocklington Women came back to earth with a heavy defeat on the road at Sandal.