Pocklington RUFC run in 13 tries as they hammer visitors West Leeds 76-9

James Thompson marks his Pocklington RUFC return with a try in the home hammering of West Leeds. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Pocklington RUFC blew away opponents West Leeds in the first home league game of the season, running in 13 tries for a 76-9 victory.

It was Pocklington’s biggest win for a decade, but after disrupted preparations as the unfortunate Lewis Tayor was injured in the warm-up when poised to make his debut, writes Phil Gilbank.

Despite the late reshuffle, Pocklington went ahead with an early Harry Matthews try, before West Leeds hit back with two penalties to lead 5-6.

Pocklington have impressed thus far by clinically putting away scoring opportunities, and flanker Archie Wilcock romped over for Matthews to convert, before another Leeds penalty saw it back in the balance at 12-9.

Pocklington RUFC's Rob Boddy flies in for the second of his two tries. PHOTOS BY PHIL GILBANK

It remained close until just before the break, replacement Matty Downes crashing over with his first touch for a second successive week and Matthews adding the conversion plus a last kick of the half penalty for 22-9.

If the first period had been keenly contested, it became one-way traffic once Joe Holbrough had charged to the line through midfield soon after the restart.

West Leeds could not cope as Pocklington went hard up the middle then spread the ball wide for nine more tries in the final half hour.

Touchdowns came from waves of home thrusts from long range and short with Will Sayer plunging over and fellow flaker Wilcock following with his second score.

Rob Boddy had moved to wing in the reshuffle and he started and finished a couple of attacks for a try-brace while fly-half Matthews dotted down for his second.

Pocklington were particularly potent down the right, which was the routeway for the final four touchdowns, two by elusive wing Jed Jackson and the day’s last two from full-back James Thompson on his Pock comeback after five years away, Matthews booting two more conversions to complete the rout.

On a good Pock day, the Panthers and Pilgrims both won at Goole, 36-22 and 33-5 respectively.

This Saturday Pocklington 1sts are at Beverley, while the Panthers and Pilgrims host Barton and Beverley at Percy Road, all 3pm.

On Sunday Pocklington Women are home to West Park Leeds, ko 2pm