Pocklington RUFC secure 34-6 win on the road at West Leeds
It was just 6-8 ten minutes into the second half, but visitors Pocklington then made their advantage count to run in four tries to add to their single first half touchdown, writes Phil Gilbank.
That ensured a bonus-point success; and with North Ribblesdale rained off at Beverley, Pocklington are now just a single point behind the unbeaten league leaders.
Into the wind Pock had plenty of early possession, only for the home side to open the scoring with an eighth minute penalty.
Pock were back on level terms on the quarter-hour mark through Christian Pollock; but as hands got colder so drops were oftener, and it was quite a wait before visiting pressure counted.
Pocklington launched their big guns up the middle, then went wide to send left wing Flynn Sangwin racing over.
However, West Leeds broke out to add a second penalty with the last kick of the half and close to two points behind.
The early exchanges of the second period were even as offside penalties prepondered.
Pocklington's scrum had already laid down a marker, and the visiting eight now turned the screw to bring more penalties.
From a quick tap Louis Sangwin stepped out of a tackle to plunge under the posts, with Pollock converting.
Pocklington pulled away in the final quarter as the wind whipped into a gale.
More scrum pressure, then big pack carries ended with the backs released for Flynn Sangwin to run in his second.
The bonus point try came as Pock returned a West Leeds drop-out, Pollock bursting free down the right to touchdown and go past 150 points for the campaign.
In the gathering gloom there was still time for one more score, Pock offloading out then in for a jubilant Will Sayer to gallop over, Pollock complete proceedings with the conversion.
Back in the wet at Pocklington, the Panthers lost 5-17 to Driffield, but the Pilgrims beat their Driffield opponents 45-21.