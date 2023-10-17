​Pocklington RUFC secure home win against Bradford & Bingley in double-header

Pocklington RUFC skipper Joe Holbrough stretches out to score Pocklington's third try on Saturday. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Pocklington were straight on the front foot, a 50/22 kick for touch giving an early lineout opportunity, prop Tom Green cleaning up and charging to within a yard then offloading to flanker Will Sayer to open his side's account on two minutes, writes Mark Fletcher.

Pock dominated first quarter territory and possession but found points hard to come by; and while two Christian Pollock penalties extended the lead to 11-0 on 25 minutes, the game remained in the balance.

B & B found new energy in the 10 minutes to half-time, closing to 11-8 with a penalty and well-earned try.

Despite now playing against the wind Pock restarted brightly, then were thwarted by a slap down under the posts, a penalty try was awarded and a yellow card reduced the visitors to 14 men.

With a man advantage Pock continued to press, but saw a final pass intercepted on halfway and B & B crossing on the left, the conversion ricocheting off the post and over and the deficit was back to three points.

On 64 minutes the visitors were punished with a second yellow.

From the ensuing penalty and lineout Pocklington moved the ball sharply to midfield where skipper Joe Holbrough evaded two tackles to ghost in for a try, Pollock converting.

The bonus-point win was secured 10 minutes from time when comeback replacement Karl Durkin took a clean lineout, man of the match Holbrough came through on the crash and Green secured the offload to charge over from 25 metres.

Pollock added the extras as Pocklington remain unbeaten at Percy Road and move up to third in the league.

The Yorkshire Shield quarter-final against Wensleydale is expected to be played on November 25, venue to be confirmed.

In two keenly contested games at Malton the Panthers lost 22-17 and Pilgrims won 29-17.