Pocklington RUFC see off Old Pocklingtonians in Boxing Day thriller

Club President Paul Rhodes hands over the Bottomley Trophy to Pocklington captain Will Sayer on Boxing Day. PHOTO ANDY NELSON.

The 2024 'Town v Gown' Boxing Day tradition lived up to its billing with a competitive encounter that ended 38-30 to Pocklington.

The big festive crowd that came from near and far, including a clutch who had returned home from abroad, was treated to an entertaining game on a mild and misty afternoon, writes Phil Gilbank.

Old Pocklingtonians struck first to open the scoring with an early Tom Sowersby penalty.

Pocklington's setpiece advantage then put them in the driving seat, Number 8 Matty Downes blasting over on the quarter hour, Harry Matthews adding the extras for Pock.

The OPs were on the back foot, but suddenly broke out of their own half through Jonty Goddard's deft chip with Sam May winning the race for the touchdown.

Pocklington resumed the offensive, going wide for Freddie Peel to dive in on the left; then Will Barrett's long run down the opposite flank saw him cross for a 17-8 interval lead.

The OPs grabbed the initiative on the resumption, offloading left for Billy Higgins to tip-toe along the touchline and squeeze in at the flag.

It was end-to-end stuff as the unstoppable Downes charged over for his second try; then guest OP prop Dan Elvidge battered and stretched to the line to cut the deficit back to one score at 24-18, the school conversion coming back off the bar.

Pocklington took over again with Kelby McClaren plunging in from close range; then pulled away as Archie Wilcock surged clear from deep, Matthews supporting to scamper over and convert.

But it was the OPs that finished the stronger, their pressure gaining a series of penalties and halfback Danny Prescott took a quick tap to dot down, Sowersby drop-kicking the conversion.

And the OPs promptly recovered the restart to send Danny Ratcliffe dashing to the corner before Iain Hallam's final whistle brought matters to a close.

PRUFC president, Paul Rhodes, handed over the Bottomley Trophy to Pocklington captain, Will Sayer; then presented Matty Downes with the game's new man of the match cup in memory of Pocklington RUFC and Pocklington School legend, Tim Clappison.