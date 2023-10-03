Pocklington RUFC see off Wetherby in thriller to maintain unbeaten home record

Tom Green goes over for Pocklington's second try in the home win against Wetherby. PHOTO BY ANDY NELSON

Former skipper Andy Argo-Bennett made his first start of the season, getting Pocklington straight onto the front foot with big carries, writes Phil Gilbank.

Wetherby struggled to cope with the onslaught, with Argo-Bennett and Archie Wilcox combining in midfield and Christian Pollock converting the resultant penalty for an early lead.

Pocklington dominated most of the first quarter, fly-half Louis Sangwin gaining good field position and the forwards creating several scoring opportunities without troubling the scoreboard.

Will Sayer dives in for the winning score for Pocklington RUFC.

On 26 minutes Jack Bickerdike won a turnover and from an ensuing tap penalty the ball was worked right for lock Ricky Gormley to plunge over for an eight point lead.

Despite Pock's domination of territory, Wetherby had the best of the set piece, a strong scrummage and dominant lineout providing the lion's share of possession.

Pocklington's defence held until the half hour when Wetherby mauled powerfully off a lineout for a try, making the score 8-5 going into half-time.

After the break the visitors seized the initiative.

From a scrummage on halfway, Pock's defence was uncharacteristically opened up, and a two-on-one attack saw Wetherby in for their second try to put them ahead for the first time.

Wetherby continued to threaten and two penalty successes extended their lead to 16-8.

The last quarter saw Pocklington up the ante, and it was evident that the game was far from over.

Ed Wraith carried from an attacking scrum and hooker Tom Green completed the move with a try which Pollock converted to bring Pock within one point.

With five minutes left Pocklington were back on the front foot and replacement back row Will Sayer stretched over for the winning score which Pollock converted for a satisfying win over a side that has made a strong start to the season.

The Pocklington Panthers won 31-5 at Scarborough, where the Pilgrims lost out 8-19.