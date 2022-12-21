Pocklington RUFC set to tackle Old Pocklingtonians in Boxing Day clash

The Pocklington and Old Pocklingtonian teams pictured after last year's Boxing Day game.

The 'Town v Gown' encounter is Pocklington's longest standing sporting fixture, writes Phil Gilbank.

The first time the two sides played each other was way back in November 1879 when the Rev WHA Walters, one of Wales' top rugby players of the day, came to Pocklington as a young schoolteacher and organised the inaugural game between a Pocklington School XV and eleven players from 'Pocklington Town & District'.

It was the start of 143 continuous years of rugby being played in Pocklington; and for the next few years school and town combined against club sides.

That included recording a notable giant-killing victory in 1881 against Hull FC, before the town players formed their own club at Percy Road.

Pocklington RUFC versus Old Pocklingtonians was established as a traditional Christmas fixture in the 1980s by the late Malcolm Milne; and it has gone on to become one of the highlights of the Pock rugby calendar.

They will be battling it out on Monday for the Bottomley Trophy, given by the family of George Bottomley who was both a Pocklington School old boy and a founder member of Pocklington RUFC.

The game is also a popular social occasions which draws hundreds of supporters down to the rugby club for a festive reunion, and the bar is open from 12 noon.

Pocklington are the current holders of the Bottomley Trophy following a hard earned 26-10 success in 2021.

But the Old Pocklingtonians won the two encounters before that, and there have also been two high scoring draws in recent years.

After Pocklington's fixture at Old Brodleians last Saturday was postponed, the next league game will be at home to Pontefract on Saturday January 7 2023, 2.15pm kick-off.

