Pocklington RUFC show signs of encouragement despite Pontefract defeat

Points scorer Christian Pollock leads a Pocklington attack. Picture Andy Nelson

Pontefract were big and abrasive, but Pocklington's revamped side battled throughout. In front of a big following of supporters they were the first to show with recalled lock Ed Liversidge making a couple of early thrusts, and fullback Christian Pollock putting them ahead with a fourth minute penalty, writes Phil Gilbank.

Pontefract promptly replied when a home attack broke down and the visitors produced a string of slick offloads for an impressive touchdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back came Pocklington, their outweighed scrum holding up well and their new captain Joe Holborough marshalling his men, Pollock edging them back in front 9-5 with two more well-struck penalties.

Pocklington then shot themselves in the foot to hand the advantage and the lead back to Pontefact, turning over possession only to attempt to run out of defence and drop the ball, Ponte taking full advantage with a try wide left.

Pollock was just short with penalty attempt from halfway, and Pontefract rubbed it in with pushover try at the other end for 9-15 at the break.

Pontefract nudged clear early second half, and Pocklington again gave away more easy points with an interception try from a loose pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract were now out of sight, but Pocklington gave as good as they got in the last quarter.

However, the difference between the sides was summed up by the tale of two catch and drives - Pocklington's pack rumbling over the whitewash but getting in each others way to prevent the touchdown, then Ponte's forwards showing how it should be done at the other end, before following up with a final try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pocklington kept coming with front row Tom Green leading the charge. Twice they were illegally stopped on the line, but as Pocklington tried to batter over from tap penalties for a consolation, Pontefract upped their defence to keep them out to the final whistle.