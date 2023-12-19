​Pocklington RUFC sign off year on a high note with derby win at Beverley

The form-book went out of the window in this pulsating East Yorkshire derby which ended Beverley RUFC 24 Pocklington RUFC 37.

Pocklington celebrate as Rob Boddy crosses for their final try at Beverley.

Pocklington's impregnable defence from the previous week was under pressure from the outset, Beverley’s backs moving the ball quickly as two third minute missed tackles allowed them to touch down in the left corner for an early 7-0 lead, writes Mark Fletcher.

On six minutes Pocklington fly-half Christian Pollock slotted a penalty to reduce the arrears.

As Pocklington kept Beverley pinned back in their own 22, skipper Joe Holbrough ripped the ball in contact and charged through unopposed for the visitors' first try, Pollock converting for a 10-7 lead.

Joe Holbrough crashes over for the second of his two tries. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Hosts Beverley defied their lowly league position and were threatening in possession.

Despite the heavy pitch they moved the ball wide at pace, re-taking the lead on 17 minutes, evading the Pocklington defence to again cross in the corner.

Pock steadied the ship in the second quarter, two penalties from Pollock putting them back in front until the last minute of the half when they conceded a penalty inside their 22. The home side moved the ball quickly for a try which made the interval score 17 - 16 in their favour.

Pocklington failed to collect the restart and Beverley seized the opportunity to score a bonus point try which was converted to extend their lead to eight points.

Pocklington RUFC's Jed Jackson steams in to score in the derby win at Beverley on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

On 45 minutes, Pock centre Louis Sangwin made a midfield break and managed to offload in contact to wing Harry Matthews who flicked the ball on to fullback Jed Jackson who ran in for a second Pocklington try which Pollock converted.

Seven minutes later lock Ed Liversidge charged across the heavy ground on the right, from the ensuing breakdown Pock moved the ball left and Holbrough broke through for his second touchdown.

Pock completed the win with a bonus point try on 70 minutes when Matthews put scrum-half Rob Boddy in on the left, Pollock converted as Pocklington secured a first league win away from home this season.