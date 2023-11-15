Despite a spirited performance on Keighley’s artificial surface, Pocklington RUFC came off second best in their latest Counties 1 Yorkshire encounter, going down 21-6.

Pocklington U16s after their cliffhanger victory over Hornsea on Sunday. PHOTO BY BECKY BRETT

Keighley had the best of the opening encounters but failed to convert their chances, and it was Pocklington who took the lead on the quarter hour with a penalty from full-back Christian Pollock, writes Mark Fletcher.

Six minutes later, whilst fielding a penetrating kick deep into Pock territory, Pollock was isolated by the chasing Keighley attack, the home side's persistence paying off from five-metre line-out which saw them go over in the left corner.

Pollock slotted a second penalty for Pocklington, but Keighley responded with a penalty of their own, making it 18-6 at the break.

George Ray winning a lineout for Pocklington Panthers on Saturday.

The second half was a tight encounter with much of the play in midfield and neither side managing to turn their limited opportunities into tries.

The 4G pitch clearly suited the accustomed homesters, especially in the set pieces, while Pocklington were further disrupted by injuries to Harry Matthews, Lewis Bell and Andy Argo-Bennett, and by conceding a string of breakdown penalties.

Keighley kicked one of them in the 55th minute to extend their lead but there was no further score as the game ended 21-6 to the home side.

Pocklington Panthers had the edge up front but visitors Hull Ionians were on top elsewhere and ran out 31-5 winners, the Panthers try coming from fly-half Flynn Sangwin.

It was closer on the back pitch before Ionians prevailed 48-26, the Pilgrims points came from touchdowns by Lewis McHale (2), Joe Deighton (2) and penalty try, with Sam Britton kicking two conversions.

There was a rousing finale to the weekend on Sunday morning when Pocklington U16s just won a ding-dong encounter with Hornsea 41-38.

After the sides had observed a two-minute silence, Hornsea stuck first before an end to end first quarter ended 14-14.

The Pock boys then surged ahead with sparkling attacking play to pull clear 41-26, before the pendulum swung again with a Hornsea comeback that saw Pock hang on for victory.

Pocklington 1st XV are back on home turf and hoping to get back to winning ways when they entertain Leodiensians on Saturday, kick-off 2.15pm.

Pocklington currently sit fourth in Yorkshire 1 with Leos two places behind them in the table.

The Panthers and Pilgrims both go to Goole, and there is also a veterans game at York where a Merovingians XV will take on York Cavaliers.

After Sunday morning’s junior matches, Pocklington Women are also back in action at Percy Road in the afternoon when they entertain Skipton in a North Division 3 League encounter.