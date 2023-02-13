Christian Pollock in action for Pocklington RUFC

Pock led by two scores when Brid had a man sent off at the start of the last quarter, but Pock were unable to close the game out and a series of late errors allowed Brid to steal it at the death, writes Phil Gilbank.

Pocklington went 6-3 up after a flurry of penalties from the opening exchanges.

But home mistakes were eagerly capitalised by Bridlington for the visitors to move 6-15 ahead with tries on each flank.

Pocklington's pack, with Euan Walker and Ricky Gormley carrying strongly, was showing up well in loose and set; and though they gave away a penalty with the line in sight, they came again and Pollock kicked a third penalty.

The game then swung dramatically to Pocklington with the last play of the half, then the first play of the second period.

Skipper Joe Holborough made another midfield charge and wing Pollock took over to outpace the cover to touchdown and convert.

Then on the resumption Pock won and attacking lineout and though initially driven backwards Shane Sellers peeled off the rear and rolled back the years with a cogent burst to the line, Pollock's conversion making it 23-16.

With the visitors now coughing up needless penalties, Pocklington looked in ascendancy.

But they pinged twice more with the line begging and crucially gave away possession at the base of the scrum.

It handed Bridlington a late lifeline to grab a third try to be back within two points, then break clear to snatch the spoils deep into stoppage time.

Pocklington Panthers lost 15-22 to Barton, and the Pilgrims went down 14-17 to Scunthorpe; but earlier Pocklington Colts and Pocklington School shared a 43-43 draw in an entertaining curtain raiser.