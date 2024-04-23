Pocklington RUFC sweep aside rivals Hullensians in Papa John’s Northern Plate
As in their previous two meetings this season, it was Hullensians who came out of the blocks fastest, scoring a converted try on six minutes, writes Mark Fletcher.
Pock were soon in the ascendancy after the slow start, and they were rewarded at the end of the first quarter when skipper Joe Holbrough crossed on the left hand side, Christian Pollock converting.
Pollock was soon in the action again when he chased scrum half Rob Boddy's chip ahead, gathered cleanly with his back to the try line, then swivelled to elude the visitors’ defence before touching down, again he converted.
With five minutes of the first half remaining, Pock moved the ball quickly from a scrum ten metres out on the right.
Quick hands saw the ball taken by Holbrough who ghosted through for his second and Pock's third try. Pollock once more converting.
On the stroke of half-time, flanker Will Sayer took a clean lineout ball and again quick ball saw Archie Willcock charging in from 25 metres, beating three defenders and scoring under the posts. Pollock's conversion made the interval score 28-7 to Pock.
Holbrough completed his hat-trick on 55 minutes when he crossed on the left, Pollock again adding the extras.
Then on 70 minutes Rob Boddy intercepted on the halfway line and broke clear to race under the posts, Pollock obliging again with the kick.
Pock finished with a flourish when Boddy broke clear on the right, slipped the ball to veteran replacement Ben Rees who put fly half Jonty Goddard in at the corner for the home side’s seventh touchdown and a final score 47-7.
Pocklington’s other two sides did not enjoy such a profitable day as they both went out of their respective play-off semi-finals.
In a game of fluctuating fortunes Pocklington RUFC Panthers comeback hopes were dashed as Driffield’s late breakaway sealed their 32-22 success.
And the Pilgrims went down 21-14 at Scarborough.