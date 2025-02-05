Pocklington RUFC work hard for 39-17 win at Harrogate Pythons
Harrogate had the better of the opening exchanges until they were stunned by a long range Pocklington counter attack sparked by Christian Pollock, writes Phil Gilbank.
The Pock full-back fielded a high kick in his own half and broke clear, fly-half Harry Matthews arrived in support and he sent wing Flynn Sangwin speeding to the corner, Pollock converting from wide out.
Harrogate regained the initiative and crossed from a kick and chase, then added a penalty plus a second converted try out wide after concerted pack pressure.
There was an unusually long period of stoppage-time; with Pollock kicking a 50th-minute penalty to make it 17-10, before Pocklington closed to just two points at the interval with another long-range score.
Replacement Matty Downes smashed his way out of defence, scrum half Rob Boddy kicked ahead and wing Sam May won the race for the touchdown.
Injury issues forced Pocklington to undertake a major second-half reshuffle; but they maintained momentum with No 8 Downes again carrying strongly for a wrecking ball try following a scrappy lineout.
Pocklington's rebuilt pack, with lock Lee Bray making an industrious debut, started to gel and turn the screw.
An unstoppable 30-yard catch and drive rumbled to within sight of the line, then the ball was shipped wide for Sangwin to cross a second time and ensure the try bonus point.
And Pocklington pulled away, coming close on the left before switching right where Boddy, now playing wing, was released to sprint in.
They had an anxious moment as a likely Pock score saw a Harrogate interception, but the defence scrambled back to prevent a score at the other end.
And Pocklington finished with a flourish, as they broke from halfway with Boddy again racing free along the flank to score try number six, and Matthews taking over the kicking duties to land the conversion.