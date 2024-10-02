Pocklington RUFC’s fightback fails to save them from defeat at home to leaders North Ribblesdale

Pocklington RUFC suffered a 40-29 loss at home to leaders north Ribblesdale. PHOTO BY ANDY NELSON

​Pocklington RUFC's determined fightback was not enough as lively visitors North Ribblesdale pulled clear at the end to win 40-29 and inflict Pock's first defeat of the season.

The sides came into the game with Ribb top of the table and Pock in second, writes Phil Gilbank.

And Pocklington made the stronger start with a line-out catch and drive creating an early try for Archie Wilcock, converted from out wide by Harry Matthews.

But Pock saw skipper Joe Holbrough limp off, then Ribblesdale's blend of youth and experience brought them back into it; grabbing a gift score from a charged down home clearance, and adding a second converted try with a neat crosskick.

Jed Jackson sparked a Pock response ending with a Matthews penalty to reduce the arrears to 10-14, before slick back play brought Ribblesdale two more converted touchdowns.

Pocklington finished the half as they had started it with driving forward surges.

And Matty Downes blasted over from a close range scrum to make it 15-28 at the break.

It was all Pocklington on the resumption, with Ribblesdale's desperate and illegal defence earning them three yellow cards.

Somehow Ribb held out with 12 men, though Downes again powered over from close range for Matthews to convert.

Back to strength Ribblesdale kicked a penalty, before Pocklington scored the try of the day, Rob Boddy slicing past the visiting pack in his own half then weaving away from the covering backs.

He was eventually caught short, but Will Winter arrived in energetic support to cross in the corner with two defenders hanging on.

Pocklington were right back in it at 29-31, only for Ribb to win back the kick-off and work their way to the line to score.

And the visitors efficiently closed the game out in the closing minutes to ensure the spoils and leave Pock with a single bonus point for their four tries.

Pocklington Merovingians, the club's over 35 vets team, were in charitable action in Surrey where they were Yorkshire's representatives in the 2024 Wooden Spoon Vets Fest.

The Wooden Spoon is a rugby charity that has raised £30 million for children's causes, and the Pock Merovingians did themselves proud to reach the competition's semi-finals before falling to the eventual winners, Wales.