News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Pocklington Rugby Club to host summer camps for boys and girls in August

Rugby Development Officer, Lewis Wilson, has organised a range of summer camps at Pocklington RUFC for boys and girls next month.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST
YDO Lewis Wilson is running summer camps for juniors at Pocklington RUFC during the summer holidays.YDO Lewis Wilson is running summer camps for juniors at Pocklington RUFC during the summer holidays.
YDO Lewis Wilson is running summer camps for juniors at Pocklington RUFC during the summer holidays.

A varied programme of days will provide fun activities for ages five to 14 during two weeks in August at Pocklington RUFC.

August 14-15 will have two-day camps for seven to 10 years and 11 to14 years age-groups, followed by mini games for five to six ages on August 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then a follow up week will see a mixed multi-sports day on August 24, then more mini games plus a girls only day on August 25.

For more information or to book a place see: https://shorturl.at/evwGJ

Most Popular

or the club website, or contact Lewis on 07765223755

The club also has a new Events Manager, Kelly Lloyd, who will also co-ordinate clubhouse and facility bookings and can be emailed on: [email protected]