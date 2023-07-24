Pocklington Rugby Club to host summer camps for boys and girls in August
A varied programme of days will provide fun activities for ages five to 14 during two weeks in August at Pocklington RUFC.
August 14-15 will have two-day camps for seven to 10 years and 11 to14 years age-groups, followed by mini games for five to six ages on August 16.
Then a follow up week will see a mixed multi-sports day on August 24, then more mini games plus a girls only day on August 25.
For more information or to book a place see: https://shorturl.at/evwGJ
or the club website, or contact Lewis on 07765223755
The club also has a new Events Manager, Kelly Lloyd, who will also co-ordinate clubhouse and facility bookings and can be emailed on: [email protected]