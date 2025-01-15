Miriam Payne in rowing action. Photo from Seas The Day

As if crossing the Atlantic in record time wasn’t enough, Market Weighton’s Miriam Payne sets off in April to row the Pacific from Peru to Australia.

And the rower will describe past exploits and her forthcoming challenge in a talk at Pocklington Rugby Club on Friday evening, January 17, writes Phil Gilbank.

In 2022-23 Miriam, 24, rowed 3,000 miles from the Canaries to Antigua in a 59-day woman’s solo record. She is now ready with two crew mates for an even bigger challenge – 8,000-miles and six months of continuous rowing.

Friday’s talk is organised by the rugby club’s charity arm, Pocklington Rugby In The Community (PRITC); with proceeds going to its work with community mental and physical wellbeing initiatives.

PRITC trustee, Chris French, added: “We’re delighted that Miriam is coming to relate her awesome round-the-world exploits, she’s a real local inspiration.”

Miriam will team up with two more friends in their mid-20s, Jess Rowe and Lottie Hopkinson-Woolley, aiming to set three more world records: the youngest team to row the Pacific Ocean; the first to cross the full ocean nonstop and unsupported, and first female trio to row the Pacific.

Miriam described the task: “The Atlantic experience inspired me to take on an even bigger challenge, and now, alongside my two teammates, we’re preparing for this monumental journey.

"We know the Pacific will bring many hardships - exhaustion, technical challenges, and the ocean’s vast remoteness - but we’re ready to take them on together, one stroke at a time.”

That’s all very different to growing up on the family farm near Market Weighton: “I wasn't the most obvious candidate for an 'ocean rower.'

"Hailing from a landlocked town I hadn't even been at sea until I got my hands on an ocean rowing boat.

"I spent a significant chunk of my youth dedicated to horse riding and various sports teams.

"Then during college I was lucky enough to go on a trip to climb Mount Kilimanjaro - a journey that likely kick-started my appetite for adventure.”

Friday evening’s talk starts at 7.30pm, £10 with refreshments, bar and raffle.

Tickets from PRITC: email [email protected]