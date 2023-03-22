News you can trust since 1882
Promotion-chasing Scarborough RUFC Valkyries battle for 31-29 victory at Wensleydale

Scarborough RUFC ​Valkyries travelled to Wensleydale on Sunday for a thrilling top-of-the-table clash, the visitors hoping to continue their unbeaten season and push for promotion

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 1 min read
Scarborough Valkyries won at Wensleydale Photo by LDR Photography
With Wensleydale on a similarly impressive winning streak, having only lost to Scarborough, the Valkyries knew they faced the toughest task of the season so far.

The game didn’t disappoint as the Wensleydale Heifers got off to a strong start with the first try of the game early on.

The two teams battled it out with hard-hitting tackles, strong runs and the lead switching over several times.

Wensleydale played some skillful rugby and put the visitors under pressure throughout the whole game. In the end the Valkyries were triumphant with a nail-biting last few minutes, culminating in a try-saving tackle from Kate Allan on the wing and an unbelievably close scoreline of 31-29.

Tries were scored by Abi Bowes (3), Emily Hazeldine and Charlotte Read with conversions from Kate Allen and Harriet Etchells (2)

The Valkyries continue their reign at the top of the table in NC 3 North East and are hoping to complete their unbeaten season with their 2 final games in April.

They host Northallerton at Silver Royd on April 2 and finish the season with a journey to Richmondshire on April 16, and the team are on track to achieve their most successful season since they started in 2014.

The Valkyries train every Wednesday 6.30pm – 7.30pm at Scarborough RUFC and always welcome new and returning players of all abilities.

