James Long scored a try in Scarborough RUFC's 41-39 loss in thrilling league finale at Dronfield

With the RFU rescheduling the fixture after it was postponed a few weeks ago, Matty Jones was forced to reshuffle his side ahead of kick-off, writes Charlie Hopper.

The visiting team got off to the worst possible start with the home side crossing for the first try of the match courtesy of Hale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was levelled up at 7-7 just five minutes later with a breakaway try.

Re-shuffled visitors Scarborough RUFC lose 41-39 in thrilling league finale at Dronfield

Euan Govier intercepted the pass, before being tackled and the ball found its way to fly-half Connor Ward.

Scarborough took the lead for the first time of the match in the 12th minute thanks to a well taken try from winger James Long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooker Jake Lyon missed the conversion to leave his side 12-7 ahead.

Dronfield then responded in emphatic fashion with back-to-back converted tries to stretch their lead to 21-12.

First Wetherill scored before Cocking crossed over.

The final action of a pulsating first-half came in the form of an unconverted try from Will Vasey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He crashed over from close range to leave his side trailing 21-17 at the break.

Jones’ side came racing out the blocks in the second half with skipper Drew Govier scoring a converted try under the posts.

In the 51st minute, the home side levelled up the match at 24-24 before Long bagged his second of the afternoon after great build up play.

Dronfield continued to fight back and once again scored back-to-back tries in the 62nd and 67th minute to give them a commanding 38-29 lead going into the final ten minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward reduced the deficit with a converted try of his own and then an Alex Rowley penalty gave Scarborough a 39-38 lead with five minutes remaining.

As the game headed into the final seconds, Jones’ side looked to turn the ball over, but a harsh penalty presented the home side with the opportunity to win the match.