The two teams line up at Pocklington RUFC Presidents's Day. Photo by Pat Holbrough

The annual President’s match between Pocklington and his Invitation XV was keenly contested throughout and ended in a narrow victory for Pock by 33-29, writes Mark Fletcher.

Pocklington got off to a good start with flanker Archie Willcock breaking free down the middle, sidestepping the defence and giving Pocklington an early lead, Freddie Hara adding the extras.

The President’s XV soon got on the front foot with two quick fire tries, one each from back rows Owen Jackson and Lewis Wilson.

Action from the President's Day match. Photo by Becky Brett.

Henry Mitchell added one conversion to make the score 7-12. Soon after, Jack Holbrough finished a great right to left move, scoring in the corner and extending the lead to 7-17.

Pocklington narrowed the deficit with a try from man of the match and flanker Nathan Smith, and soon after centre and captain Joe Holbrough fielded a clearance to run almost unopposed through the opposition defence and level the scores. Scrum-half Hara added the conversion to make it 19-17 to Pocklington at the break.

Early in the second half Pock extended their lead when Smith’s superb pass sent centre Tom Richardson running in from 20 metres, Hara again obliged with the extras.

The President’s side narrowed the gap to two when they were awarded a penalty try for a high tackle on winger Fergus Purtill, then 10 minutes from time Jack Holbrough scored his second touchdown to give the invitational side a three-point advantage.

The moment of the match came late on when Wilcock gathered in his own half, evaded the first tackler and sprinted down the right flank, leaving three opponents sprawling behind then cut inside to complete the 60-metre run by scoring the winning try, Hara again converting to cap his great personal contribution.

Pocklington Pilgrims finished their regular season with a 19-20 home defeat by Scunthorpe, who overcame a 16 point deficit at the 65 minute mark.