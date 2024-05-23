New Scarborough RUFC first-team skipper Sam Dawson, left, and his vice captain Will Rennard. PHOTO BY PAUL TAIT

Scarborough RUFC have announced that Sam Dawson will take on the role of 1st XV skipper following the news that Drew Govier has stepped down after five years in the role.

Hooker Dawson, who returned to the Silver Royd club following brief spells at Pocklington RUFC and Hull RUFC, said: “It’s an absolute privilege that some of the lads and coaching staff feel like I’m suitable for the role.

“It’s a great club and a brilliant team.

“I’ve always had great memories here at Silver Royd and with the way that we finished last season, hopefully we can build on that going into the new league campaign.”

New Director of Coaching Phil Watson, left, welcomes Sam Dawson to the captain's role. PHOTOS BY PAUL TAIT

Dawson will be taking over from Drew Govier, who has enjoyed five years leading the 1st XV at the Silver Royd club.

“The best thing is he (Drew) will still be around the team so I can do some of the talking and he will still be there making the tackles.

“The aim is to start the league season well; we are looking for a massive pre-season from all the boys in the club.

“It’s going to be huge, and we are definitely going to start the season the best that we can”

The club also announced that Will Rennard will work closely alongside Dawson as his first-team vice-captain.

Rennard shared his pride at being offered the new role.

He said: “I’m very proud, it’s a club I’ve played for all of my life starting from a young lad to now

"I’’m excited to get the lads to buy in and I’m looking forward to following Sam’s example. I think we’ve got a good mix of all kinds of lads.

“It’s a good culture at the moment and we’ll just try to build on that and reflect it on the pitch.

Bradford Salem, Wetherby, Pontefract and Doncaster Phoenix have all joined Regional Two North East for the 2024-25 season and Rennard is expecting a competitive league.

He added: “There’s no easy games of rugby and none of the sides we are playing against will be easy in the 2024-25 season.

“As the end of last season proved, we can go into any game and come away with the win so it’s important that we just keep following that.”