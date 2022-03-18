Saturday's Scarborough RUFC v Bradlford & Bingley match called off

Saturday's North One East game between Scarborough RUFC and Bradford & Bingley has been cancelled as the latter could not raise a team, so Scarborough have been handed a home walkover and five points..

By Andy Bloomfield
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:09 pm
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:12 pm
Scarborough RUFC

A club statement from Scarborough RUFC said: "We are sorry to announce that we have received notification this morning that Bradford & Bingley are unable to raise a team for tomorrow's match.

"This game will not be re-arranged and we will be awarded a home walkover and five points.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

