Saturday's Scarborough RUFC v Bradlford & Bingley match called off
Saturday's North One East game between Scarborough RUFC and Bradford & Bingley has been cancelled as the latter could not raise a team, so Scarborough have been handed a home walkover and five points..
By Andy Bloomfield
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:09 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:12 pm
A club statement from Scarborough RUFC said: "We are sorry to announce that we have received notification this morning that Bradford & Bingley are unable to raise a team for tomorrow's match.
"This game will not be re-arranged and we will be awarded a home walkover and five points.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."