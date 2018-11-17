Scarborough bounce back with win at Consett

Scarborough RUFC got back to winning ways with a 31-14 win on the road at Consett in North One East.

Hosts Consett took the lead when a line-out and catch and drive pushed them over the whitewash for 7-0.

Scarborough then put some pressure on Consett with a few scrum penalties five metres out, the ball fell to Tom Ratcliffe, who then fed Aaron Wilson to touch down under the posts.

Simon Smith's men took the lead when they broke out from their 22 and good work from Wilson and Ratcliffe resulted in Jonty Holloway diving over in the corner.

It was soon 19-7 to Scarborough, James Perrett racing over the try-line after good work from Cade Robinson and Wilson.

Scarborough extended their lead to 24-7 after Tom Hicks picked up a loose ball and galloped over from 40 metres.

That advantage was then taken to 31-7 when from a line-out, the ball found its way to Jordan Wakeham, whose pass was perfectly weighted for Drew Govier to breeze through and side-step the full-back on over the Consett whitewash.

Hosts Consett continued to push for a way back into the game, and they managed to narrow their deficit to 31-14, but Scarborough held on to take the victory.