Scarborough hammer Hills to end year on a high

Scarborough RUFC finished 2017 with a superb 91-7 victory at home to Wheatley Hills, landing 15 tries in a rampant display.

Simon Smith's side took an early lead through Tom Ratcliffe's try and never looked back as they went on to dominate proceedings from start to finish.

Kiwi Harry Domett touched down for 14-0 before Jack Anderson's 15th-minute try extended the lead to 21-7.

Although Hills hit back with a converted try of their own to make it 21-7, Scarborough responded as Domett dived over in the 22nd minute for a 26-7 lead.

Hills' afternoon went from bad to worse as their number seven was shown a red card after slapping Scarborough fly-half Tom Harrison round the face.

It was soon 33-7, Dawson barging his way over the line.

Anderson's second touchdown in the 35th minute made it 38-7, before Hills were further reduced in numbers as one of their players was shown a yellow card.

Ben Martin grabbed the last try of the first half to hand Scarborough a 43-7 advantage at the break.

Dawson touched down as Scarborough continued their dominance after the break to take a commanding 48-7 lead.

Tries from Harrison and skipper Matty Jones made it 62-7 and it could've been even more, but Phil Watson was adjudged to have been held up by the referee.

Domett completed his hat-trick and made it 67-7 before Hills had another player shown a yellow card as their poor discipline continued.

Aussie James Perrett bagged two tries to make it 79-7 and straight from the re-start Martin grabbed his second for 86-7.

The pain wasn't over for the battered visitors, who were now playing with 12 men, captain Jones again barging his way over to wrap things up at 91-7 for the rampant hosts.

Harrison converted eight of the hosts' 15 tries.

