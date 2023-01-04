Tom Makin in action for Scarborough during the 36-21 loss at Malton & Norton on September 10.

The rejigged Regional Two North East season got underway for Matty Jones’ side as they welcomed Dronfield to the Silver Royd ground for the first time in their history, writes Charlie Hopper.

A tight encounter between the league’s newcomers, based in Sheffield, and Jones’ side saw the hosts Scarborough come away with a 31-25 victory to make the perfect start to their campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next two league matches saw defeats against rivals Malton & Norton, 36-21 at The Gannock on September 10, and a 57-19 thumping by league leaders Moortown at Silver Royd a week later.

Skipper Drew Govier scores a try in the 28-5 win against Old Crossleyans on October 1.

But Scarborough ended September with a gritty victory secured on the road at Scatchered Lane, with Jones’ troops edging Morley 22-19 in an keenly-contested affair.

October started with a comfortable 28-5 victory against Old Crossleyans with Aaron Wilson bagging two tries inside the first twenty minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Tom Ratcliffe double then helped Scarborough pick up an impressive 27-15 success away at Pocklington on October 15.

As well as results picking up, Jones was boosted by two new signings, with Joel Little and Jake Lyon joining the club having jetted in from New Zealand and Australia respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Long tries to shake off some Bradford & Bingley players.

Lyon was injured when he arrived, but Little had a taste of the action at Percy Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run of wins extended even further with victories against a strong Pontefract side, 17-13 on October 22, before a 40-28 victory over Old Brodleians at Silver Royd seven days later to round off a perfect month.

In typical November fashion, the weather took a turn for the worse, but that didn’t stop Drew Govier and his side as they battled to a sparkling 23-20 Bonfire Night victory at Selby, with Tom Harrison and Govier crossing over for tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough then thumped struggling Bradford & Bingley 56-12 at home with eight different try-scorers crossing over for the home side.

The run of seven straight victories came to a dramatic end at Dukes Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having trailed 20-7 at half-time, tries from Liam Braithwaite and Euan Govier seemed to have given given Scarborough what looked to be an unlikely victory, after a disappointing first-half, until a late, harsh, penalty gifted Bridlington the derby day spoils.

The final two fixtures of 2022 were disappointing defeats for the Silver Royd outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, Malton & Norton put in an impressive performance to win 17-5 before a snowy trip to Leeds saw leaders Moortown run in 12 tries to win by a huge 76-19 margin.