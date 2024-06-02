Scarborough RUFC Assistant Director of Rugby Phil Watson praises new skipper Sam Dawson
He said: “I think just having Sam (Dawson) back at the club this year has been amazing, especially for the lads and everyone supporting the club.
“He’s a leader both on and off the field, so he’s definitely the right person to take the club forward.”
Touching on the process, following Govier’s announcement, Watson said that the leadership team came together to pick the suitable replacement.
He added: “We took a step back and looked at which natural leaders we had in the squad and we thought both Sam (Dawson) and Will (Rennard) were perfect for the roles. I think they’ll both take us to the next level.”
Watson also hailed the hard work and dedication shown by Govier during his five years at the club, and hopes that, with him still being involved, his side can start off the 2024/25 season on a high.
“It goes without saying, Drew (Govier) has done an outstanding job over the last couple of years and it’s amazing to still have him around the group.
“For the second-half of the season, the morale and atmosphere around the club was so much better and we need to make sure that we carry that over into the new season.”