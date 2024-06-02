Scarborough RUFC Assistant Director of Rugby Phil Watson praises new skipper Sam Dawson

Scarborough RUFC's new Director of Rugby Phil Watson, left, with the new skipper Sam Dawson and vice captain Will Rennard. PHOTO: PAUL TAIT

Scarborough RUFC Assistant Director of Rugby Phil Watson believes that new first XV captain Sam Dawson is the perfect person to take on the role from Drew Govier.

He said: “I think just having Sam (Dawson) back at the club this year has been amazing, especially for the lads and everyone supporting the club.

“He’s a leader both on and off the field, so he’s definitely the right person to take the club forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Touching on the process, following Govier’s announcement, Watson said that the leadership team came together to pick the suitable replacement.

He added: “We took a step back and looked at which natural leaders we had in the squad and we thought both Sam (Dawson) and Will (Rennard) were perfect for the roles. I think they’ll both take us to the next level.”

Watson also hailed the hard work and dedication shown by Govier during his five years at the club, and hopes that, with him still being involved, his side can start off the 2024/25 season on a high.

“It goes without saying, Drew (Govier) has done an outstanding job over the last couple of years and it’s amazing to still have him around the group.