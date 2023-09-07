News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Scarborough RUFC Backs Coach Phil Stewart hails opening effort in loss at Dronfield

​Scarborough RUFC Backs Coach Phil Stewart has insisted that his side can take plenty of positives away from their opening-day defeat at Dronfield and into Saturday’s home opener against derby rivals Malton & Norton RUFC.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:30 BST- 2 min read
Scarborough RUIFC in action during their opening-day defeat on the road at Dronfield. PHOTO BY CHARLIE HOPPERScarborough RUIFC in action during their opening-day defeat on the road at Dronfield. PHOTO BY CHARLIE HOPPER
Scarborough RUIFC in action during their opening-day defeat on the road at Dronfield. PHOTO BY CHARLIE HOPPER

Stewart’s side battled hard during the opening league game last Saturday, dominating the set piece throughout but three breakaway tries proved costly, writes Charlie Hopper.

The coach said: “I think the hardest thing to take was that, in both halves, in particularly the second half, we were well on top and comfortably beating them in open play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Where we let ourselves down a little bit was through individual errors and mistakes and I think they scored three breakaway tries completely against the run of play and it ultimately cost us the game.

Scarborough RUFC skipper Drew Govier in action at DronfieldScarborough RUFC skipper Drew Govier in action at Dronfield
Scarborough RUFC skipper Drew Govier in action at Dronfield
Most Popular

“That’s the hardest thing to take really but it’s things we can fix.

“It’s only the first game of the season and a lot of these players haven’t played together or are playing out of position and individual errors just come from timing differences and that will be ironed out as the season goes on.”

On Saturday, a number of new players were in the team, with Sam Roderick making his debut for the club, but Campbell Musson, who was set to start the match, pulled up with a hamstring injury during the warm-up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stewart was pleased with his whole side’s performance, in particular Roderick and Kyle Winton, who bagged two tries from close range.

He added: “Sam (Roderick) has just joined us, having moved up here, and I thought he did a cracking job for us.

“He made tons of tackles, was at every break down and did all the silent work for us whereas Kyle (Winton) is a dominant ball carrier and he worked hard in defence as well.”

Malton & Norton are the visitors on Saturday, and they picked up an 18-15 win over Rochdale last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stewart expects another tough afternoon but hopes his side can bounce back, he said: “Malton & Norton present a different challenge for us, but I think, if we can iron out some of the errors we made at Dronfield, I think that we’ve got every chance of beating them.

"It’s always a good day out when Malton come to Silver Royd because there is always a big crowd backing us so hopefully everyone get’s behind the lads.”

Related topics:Malton
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us