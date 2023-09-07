Scarborough RUFC Backs Coach Phil Stewart hails opening effort in loss at Dronfield

Scarborough RUIFC in action during their opening-day defeat on the road at Dronfield. PHOTO BY CHARLIE HOPPER

Stewart’s side battled hard during the opening league game last Saturday, dominating the set piece throughout but three breakaway tries proved costly, writes Charlie Hopper.

The coach said: “I think the hardest thing to take was that, in both halves, in particularly the second half, we were well on top and comfortably beating them in open play.

“Where we let ourselves down a little bit was through individual errors and mistakes and I think they scored three breakaway tries completely against the run of play and it ultimately cost us the game.

Scarborough RUFC skipper Drew Govier in action at Dronfield

“That’s the hardest thing to take really but it’s things we can fix.

“It’s only the first game of the season and a lot of these players haven’t played together or are playing out of position and individual errors just come from timing differences and that will be ironed out as the season goes on.”

On Saturday, a number of new players were in the team, with Sam Roderick making his debut for the club, but Campbell Musson, who was set to start the match, pulled up with a hamstring injury during the warm-up.

Stewart was pleased with his whole side’s performance, in particular Roderick and Kyle Winton, who bagged two tries from close range.

He added: “Sam (Roderick) has just joined us, having moved up here, and I thought he did a cracking job for us.

“He made tons of tackles, was at every break down and did all the silent work for us whereas Kyle (Winton) is a dominant ball carrier and he worked hard in defence as well.”

Malton & Norton are the visitors on Saturday, and they picked up an 18-15 win over Rochdale last weekend.

Stewart expects another tough afternoon but hopes his side can bounce back, he said: “Malton & Norton present a different challenge for us, but I think, if we can iron out some of the errors we made at Dronfield, I think that we’ve got every chance of beating them.