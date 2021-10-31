Scarborough RUFC claim last-gasp 29-28 win at Durham City

Aaron Wilson scored the winning try for Scarborough RUFC.

City came into the game on the back of only one victory this season, and found themselves 5-0 down in the 12th minute.

Phil Watson, in for his first game of the season, made a deep run, received the ball from Carlos Roberts, and crashed over.

Matty Jones’ side were extending the lead with a converted try in the 26th minute. Aaron Wilson broke through the defence and offloaded to Roberts who scored under the posts for a 12-0 lead.

The home side then fought back with two unanswered converted tries following a period of pressure.

In the 29th minute, the home side scored through Ben Parkinson after the prop powered through the defence.

City then took the lead in the 36th minute, with Tom Elliot making a diagonal run through the defence to score another converted try for his side.

Scarborough came agonisingly close to restoring the lead on the brink of half-time but a knock-on halted their progress.

The lead was extended even further straight after the restart with Charlie Rawlins using his pace to weave his way through the defence and score in the corner. Paul Armstrong added the extras to give his side a 21-12 lead.

Back came Drew Govier’s side two minutes later, however, with a converted try.

Fast, flowing rugby from the visitors presented Roberts with the opportunity to score his second try to reduce the score to 21-19.

The Silver Royd outfit then took the lead just three minutes later.

Tom Ratcliffe kicked behind the defence, for Jonty Holloway to win the ruck and present Govier with the chance to score. Ratcliffe missed the conversion to give his side a narrow 24-21 lead.

City then started to turn the tide and retook the lead in the 57th minute. Peter Dent collected the ball out wide and powered his way through the defence. Armstrong added the extras.

Scarborough were reduced to 14 men, midway through the second-half when Luke Brown was given a yellow card for a late tackle on Armstrong.

Jones’ side then spent the next 15 minutes camped on their own line, but defended valiantly and frustrated the City forward line.

As the game headed into the last couple of minutes, Scarborough won a penalty on the 22m line and began to apply the pressure, in search of an unlikely victory.

The scrum was lost and the ball was cleared to shatter the visitors hopes but Ratcliffe used his pace to work his way through the defence, only for him to offload to Wilson, who scored with the last play of the game. The conversion sailed wide but the try game Scarborough a narrow 29-28 victory.

Scarborough RUFC: Joe Nellist 2. Aaron Thomson 3. Tom Read 4. Will Rennard 5. Luke Brown 6. Euan Govier 7. Drew Govier (captain) 8. Phil Watson 9. Carlos Roberts 10. Tom Ratcliffe 11. Harry Domett 12. Aaron Wilson 13. Joe Marshall 14. Jonty Holloway 15. Tom Harrison