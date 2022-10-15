Tom Makin scored the opening try in the win for Scarborough RUFC at Pocklington RUFC PHOTO BY PAUL TAIT

Fielding two debutants, the visitors had to withstand a fiery opening spell from Pocklington but weathered an early storm and crossed over for their first try of the afternoon in the 10th minute.

After building the phases, the ball was moved wide, and winger Tom Makin crashed over in the corner. Against strong wind, Tom Ratcliffe’s conversion fell short for 5-0.

The hosts then hit back in the 27th minute. Having won their scrum, the offload was found on the wing and full-back Christian Pollock scored. He stepped up for the conversion, but it sailed just wide.

The lead was restored just three minutes later courtesy of captain Drew Govier, who picked the ball up from the bottom of the ruck and powered over under the posts for 12-5.

The final action of the first half came in the form of a Pock penalty. Pollock made light work of it to leave his side trailing 12-8 at the break.

The second half started in similar fashion, with both sides trading lusty blows but neither troubling the scoreboard. In the 46th minute,

Matty Jones’ side were reduced to 14 men with Euan Govier receiving the game’s first yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Pock used the man advantage and took the lead for the first time in the 47th minute. Former player Sam Dawson crossing over from close range to give his side a slender 15-12 lead.

Scarborough responded emphatically in the 55th minute through Ratcliffe. He took the penalty quickly, bounced off a tackle and crossed over. He added the extras for 19-15.

The scrum started to take control of the match and the Silver Royd outfit won a penalty in front of the posts and Ratcliffe stepped up to extend the advantage.

With the game finely poised, Ratcliffe secured the bonus point and his sides fourth try of the afternoon. Under pressure inside their own 22, Ratcliffe intercepted a pass and ran the length of the field to score in the corner.