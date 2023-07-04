Scarborough RUFC coach Matty Jones is delighted by turn-out at their first pre-season session

Players from the 1st XV, Vikings and Danesmen came together for the first time ahead of the 2023/24 season, writes Charlie Hopper.

Head Coach Matty Jones expressed his delight at how the session went.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I thought it was good and the turnout was positive.

“Obviously we had a few old faces coming back and the young lads are back from university at the moment which is fantastic for us.

“We’ve a four-to-eight-week programme with the fitness and contact side of things.

“We’re working quite heavily with Barons this year to give the lads some pre-season plans, and we are looking forward to it coming together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1st XV open their competitive account with a tough trip to Dronfield on Saturday September 2 before a home tie with Malton & Norton a week later.

Scarborough RUFC's first pre-season session.

They also lock horns with new sides Rochdale and Glossop and Jones says that it’s nice to see a few new teams in the league.

“Obviously it’s nice having a few new teams in the league but it’s a shame that they are so far away from us.

“The first game of the season will be a good opportunity to have a bus trip and a social for the lads to get everyone up for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a couple of new lads that are new to the area and we are just chatting to them at the moment but we’ll see what happens.”

Coach Matty Jones keeps a close eye on training.