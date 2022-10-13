Scarborough RUFC coach Matty Jones

After back-to-back defeats against Malton & Norton and Moortown, Jones’ side bounced back with wins against Morley and Old Crossleyans, and they are now fifth in the league table, three places ahead of Saturday’s visitors, writes Charlie Hopper.

The coach shared his delight but wants his side to stay focused and continue working towards their long-term goal.

Jones said: “We know that we obviously needed a bounce back and we asked the lads for it and I think we got it.

“We’re not where we want to be but we know that we are building to a place where we all want to strive to.”

Jones’ side have been boosted by three new signings, Joel Little, Jake Lyon and Vytautas Mudingis but he insists that they will have to work hard to earn their place in his side.

The Scarborough coach added: “We’ve always said that lads will come in but they will have to earn their right to play in the side.

“The guys who have been here for a couple of years have been pushing themselves for the first team and hopefully we’ll be able to take some of the pressure of the younger players in the side.