Scarborough RUFC coach Matty Jones keen to cut out errors ahead of key clash at rivals Old Crossleyans

Ropeti Ropeti in action for Scarborough RUFC.

His side find themselves at the bottom of the Regional Two North East table after losing all four of their opening matches, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “We were pretty deflated in the changing rooms after the defeat on Saturday and our confidence levels are not where they should be but that’s understandable after the month we’ve had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last few weeks we’ve had little bursts in games but they only last five minutes or so and we end up going back to sleep and then we make errors.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Davies in action for Scarborough RUFC.

“But I thought the guys who took the field on Saturday, held their hands up, worked hard and some had a few niggles so I can’t fault their performances."

The club have lost a significant number of players to the ongoing Rugby World Cup, meaning that Jones has used over 40 different players since the start of the campaign.

He added: “We’re definitely building a nice bit of depth in the squad and a culture around the team so that players know that they need to turn up to training if they want to be picked. If the lads are not buying in during the week, then they are not going to have a chance to play first team rugby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough head to Old Crossleyans this weekend, with only eyes for a win, Jones has a message for the supporters, urging them to stick by the team despite the tough start.

He added: “ We’ve got a really good supporting base and the supporters will see that the guys who are up there are putting the effort in and hopefully we will start to see the results.”

“It happens all the time and it’s just a bit of a losing mentality at the moment, but we lost five or six in a row last year and still finished in a good position.