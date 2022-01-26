Scarborough RUFC Colts defeated Malton & Norton.

The kick-off had to be delayed for 30 minutes as no-one had collected Malton shorts from the kit store.

The first 20 minutes was very even with both sides smashing into the tackles. The deadlock was broken when Charlie Waggitt collected an intercepted pass and sprinted in under the posts from the 22 metre line, Jamie Dennis added the conversion.

Noah Richardson, just back from injury, was a great form with runs from the base of rucks and ferocious tackling knocking back the Malton attackers.

The second try came after Adam Broxholme broke through the defensive line after pressure from the Scarborough forwards, again Jamie Dennis added the conversion.

In the second half No 8 Alfie Holder collected the ball from scrum-half Dan Boyes at a ruck close to the Malton tryline and broke away down the blind side crossing the line with two Malton defender hanging onto him.

Malton hit back with a try and conversion but a sin binning for a high tackle cost them as further pressure from the Scarborough forwards on the Malton line resulted in Harvey Richardson touching down after an initial drive by Jack Drinkwater was just held up short of the line.

Final score was Scarborough 24 Malton 7, watching the action was Senior first-team coach Matty Jones who was impressed with the commitment of the players, some of who are pushing for selection in the senior sides.

Scarborough RUFC Under-14s defeated visitors York RUFC on Sunday.

Credit to Malton who had just 15 players available but every one of them put in a big shift playing their part in this full-blooded game.

Scarborough RUFC Under-13s defeated visitors Hornsea last weekend by five tries to four in a close-fought game.

This was just reward for the improved Scarborough lads who were defeated 19 points to nil earlier in the season by the same side.

Scarborough RUFC Under-14s welcomed York RUFC to Silver Royd on Sunday morning and the dry conditions allowed them to play on the Number 1 pitch for the first time this season.

Scarborough RUFC Under-13s defeated visitors Hornsea by five tries to four in a keenly-contested match last weekend.

In front of a good crowd of supporters the Scarborough team dominated from the outset of the match and continued outplaying York throughout the game and were in the end comfortable 44-7.winners.

Tries were scored by Archie (2), Joey, Ben, Ruben (2), George and Nat, with conversions coming from Archie and Ieuan.

Well done to all the team especially man of the match Ieuan and Player’s Player of the Match Ruben.

This weekend the team are at Guisborough RUFC.

Scarborough RUFC Under-15s played host to a strong and well-drilled Huddersfield YMCA in the fourth round of the Yorkshire Cup last Sunday.

YMCA's bigger forwards dominated the early exchanges and it looked like it would be a long afternoon for the home side when they drove over for the first try of the game to take an early 5-0 lead.

Despite the early setback Scarborough's determination to play quick rugby was rewarded with some great play to gain territory deep in the opposition half.

Following a spell of pressure Scarborough won a lineout and quickly moved the ball infield for centre Tom Hazledine to cut a great line off fly-half Reuben Lacey's delayed pass to power over the line for a try. Elliot Thompson added the extra points to push Scarborough into a 7-5 lead.

Unfortunately, from the kick-off Scarborough failed to secure their lines and YMCA capitalised to run in a second try and regain the lead 10-7.

The remainder of the first half was keenly contested with both teams playing good rugby. Defences held out until half-time.

Scarborough started the second half on the front foot well marshalled by scrum-half Billy Kelly and forwards Seb Holloway, Harry Rowe and Henry Vickery to the forefront.

Scarborough could not make the pressure count though with the YMCA tackling and line speed excellent.

The key moment of the game followed as Scarborough conceded a penalty which YMCA took quickly to breakaway for a converted try against the run of play.

The 17-7 deficit proved too much of a margin for the home side to catch up. YMCA finished the stronger with two late tries adding gloss to make the final score 29-7 to YMCA.