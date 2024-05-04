​Scarborough RUFC Danesmen defeat Scunthorpe Stallions to earn Merit Table final success

The Scarborough RUFC Danesmen celebrate winning the Merit Table final against Scunthorpe Stallions at Beaver Park. PHOTO: PAULTAIT

Captain Finlay Dennis led his players out in front of a large crowd with the Scarborians buoyed by support from home and friends from the previous week’s opposition, Pocklington, and long-term allies, Barton-upon-Humber.

From kick-off, the Danesmen showed impressive confidence in attack against the only team to beat them convincingly this season.

This confidence was converted into points early on when winger Nathan Greaves was put through after Nic Lovering set up a two on one out wide, George Wardell added the kick from the touchline for a 7-0 lead.

Danesmen skipper Fin Dennis collects the Merit Table shield after winning the final.

Scarborough errors gifted the Stallions a scrum five metres out; number 8 Ben Sass, stand-out player in the teams’ last meeting, cannoned through the defence to make it 7-5.

The Danesmen endeavoured to build breathing space for the remainder of the half and, despite failing to capitalise on opportunities, eventually worked to get Greaves over for a second try for a 12-5 lead at the break.

The second half saw Scunthorpe relentlessly attack Scarborough’s line which in previous seasons might have yielded results for the men in green, but on this day the Danesmen defended near-impeccably.

After almost half an hour of enduring the attritional Scunthorpe siege, Scarborough began to show individual magic through runs from dynamo fullback Sam Jackson and scrum-half Joe Woolley.

The Danesmen celebrate the final win.

The latter illustrated his desire to leave his mark upon the game with two assists late on. A sublime kick over the top gave Greaves chance to demonstrate his pace and add another try before Woolley topped a skirting run with a miss-pass that put outside-centre Jamie Edeson in for a fourth score near the end, bringing the scoreline to 22-5.

Scunthorpe battled on for a consolation try under the sticks in the final play to make the final score 22-12.