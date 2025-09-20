Scarborough RUFC defeat hosts Moortown to carry on 100% start to the season
In rainy conditions, Ben Foden’s side made a poor start to the game and immediately found themselves on the back foot.
In the second minute, the home side capitalised on a defensive error and Joe Parkin finished off the move in the corner for 5-0.
Scarborough responded well and brought the game level in the 12th minute courtesy of a try from winger Joe Davies.
His side then went close to taking the lead just minutes later when Jordan Wakeham’s box-kick almost bounced into the hands of Aaron Wilson, but the ball spilled into touch.
Moortown re-established their advantage with penalty from Scott Glynn before Scarborough enjoyed a period of possession inside the Town half.
They were forced into a knock-on close to the try-line, in the 34th minute, before Wilson received the ball out wide and scored in the corner for 10-8.
The final action of the first half came in the form of a second try for the Moss Valley outfit.
Sam Houghton caught the Scarborough defence out and raced through to score to the right of the posts. Glynn added the extras for 15-10.
With the conditions continuing to worsen, it was the visitors who re-took the lead immediately after half-time.
In the build-up to the try, Joe Parkin was shown a yellow card, and Scarborough made it count. At the heart of a driving maul, Sam Dawson crossed over, to keep his good run of form going.
Ollie Carroll added the extras to give his side a narrow 17-15 lead.
In the 54th minute, the lead was stretched even further courtesy of Jake Lyon, the Hooker had too much power for the Town defence, and he reached for the line to score.
There was still time for a fifth and final try for Foden’s side as Dawson scored his second from close range.
Carroll kicked another conversion to round off another big win on the road.
It's a break from league action for Scarborough next weekend, as Regional One North East outfit York visit Silver Royd in the Yorkshire Cup.