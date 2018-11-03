Scarborough RUFC defeated in ding-dong derby battle with Driffield

Scarborough RUFC suffered a rare home defeat at their Silver Royd fortress as they fell to a 42-26 defeat in their derby clash with Driffield in North One East.

Simon Smith's side played into the wind in the first half, and after a slow start to proceedings, sustained pressure from Scarborough resulted in the ball being moved wide and a lovely offload from Aaron Wilson set up Jack Anderson to touch down in the corner. The conversion was missed and Scarborough led 5-0.

Driff then hit back through a penalty for 5-3 after Tom Hicks was yellow-carded.

The hosts were back on top and extended their lead to 12-3 when they won a penalty near the posts and Jordan Wakeham's quick thinking saw him take a quick tap and touch down unchallenged under the posts.

Driff barged their way over after confusion among the Scarborough ranks, and some big hits weren't enough to halt the away side narrowing their deficit to 12-10 and they eventually took a deserved 24-12 lead in at the half-time break after a couple of tries in a nightmare period for the hosts.

The hosts hit back after the break as two Driffield men were sent to the bin and the electric Wakeham took advantage to reduce the arrears to 24-19 with help from Tom Ratcliffe's conversion.

After prolonged Scarborough pressure, Aaron Wilson broke down the wing and from the resulting ruck, Hicks smashed through the Driff defence and cruised through to score to hand Scarborough a 26-24 advantage.

The hosts didn't hold on to their lead for long however, Driffield kicking a penalty in front of the Scarborough posts for a 27-26 lead.

That lead was extended further when the visitors touched down three more tries for a 42-26 advantage victory.

