Director of Scarborough RUFC women's rugby Rob Hazledine delighted by seven youngsters stepping up to Valkyries

The Scarborough RUFC Valkyries line up after win at Hornsea

The next generation of rugby stars impressed in last weekend's win, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “It was a really proud moment for me on Sunday to see so many graduates from the Junior Girls Section playing with the Valkyries.

“It was fantastic that they had the opportunity to showcase their talents and they all performed very well.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steph Else

Having started the girls system in 2015, Hazledine’s hard work is starting to show as more girls take the step up to the senior team.

He’s hoping that some of his girls will follow in the footsteps of former player Zoe Aldcroft.

He added: “What has been exceptional is the number of girls not only capable of stepping up but making such an immediate impression on the more experienced players.

“We have been fortunate to have a strong connection with current World Player of the Year Zoe Aldcroft who I know has been an inspiration to many of our girls.

“Hopefully with Steph Else and Abi Bowes progressing in the Centre of Excellence system it will not be too long before our current u11 and u13 girls have another successful role model to look up to.”

Hazledine was also full of praise for Valkyries captain Sam Knight and head coach Jason Lowde, who have made the transition easy for the girls.

“The senior players, led by captain Sam Knight, who along with the coaching team, led by Jason Lowde, have created a really welcoming environment for the girls transitioning to play for the Valkyries.

“The injection of the younger girls into the squad has challenged the existing players to improve and they have responded magnificently with both performances and results improving with every match.”