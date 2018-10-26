Scarborough RUFC draft Kiwi Smith in for Pock clash

Scarborough RUFC have boosted their ranks with the addition of Kiwi Manning Smith ahead of tomorrow's trip to tackle Pocklington.

Smith, who has played with skipper Matty Jones in Auckland, New Zealand at Glenfield, landed in the UK earlier this week and takes up a place as a replacement this weekend.

Coach Simon Smith is expecting a tough test at Pock.

He said: "We’ll need to maintain our superb performance levels if we want to come away with a positive outcome at Pocklington.

"Pock came down from the league above last year, so they’ve been plying there trade at a very strong standard, two divisions above us last season."

Scarborough go into the game in buoyant mood after a thrilling 50-43 win against York at Silver Royd on Saturday, a result which propelled them level on points with the league leaders at the top of the North One East pile.

Pocklington lie in eighth spot in the league standings.

Scarborough squad for Saturday’s game at Pocklington: Core, Dawson, Jones (c), Brown, Robinson, Hicks, Govier, Martin, Wakeham, Ratcliffe, Marshall, Wilson, Young, Jonty Holloway, Perrett. Subs: Cutino, Jordan Holloway, Manning Smith.