Scarborough RUFC have been drawn away to Percy Park in the Papa John's Community Cup North Plate.
Park are fourth in the Regional 2 North table and Scarborough last faced Park back in the 2019/20 season, beating them 48-33 at home before falling to 26-14 defeat at Preston Avenue, writes Charlie Hopper.
The cup is set to get underway on Saturday April 1, the final being played at Darlington’s Mowden Park in early May.
Bridlington have been drawn against Middlesbrough and Malton & Norton travel to Rochdale.