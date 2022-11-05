Scarborough RUFC's Tom Harrison scored their first try in a 23-20 win at Selby

The hosts, who sit near the bottom of Regional Two North East, came out of the blocks flying and immediately put pressure on Matty Jones’ side, writes Charlie Hopper.

Selby took a 3-0 lead in the second minute, after a harsh penalty allowed Henry Wright the opportunity to kick the penalty. Fellow fly-half Tom Ratcliffe levelled the game 10 minutes later with a penalty.

Scarborough took the lead in the 20th minute, with advantage being played, Tom Harrison collected the ball, saw a gap in the defence and crashed over for 10-3.

Selby replied with a try in the 26th minute, as a dangerous cross field kick from Wright was collected by the winger, he raced down the wing before offloading to Harrison Green and the second row crossed over for 10-10.

Ratcliffe was called into action after the half-hour mark with another penalty to restore his side’s advantage.

Scarborough wasted no time in extending their lead in the second half.

Joe Davies came close before the overlap presented itself out wide and captain Drew Govier scored. Harrison, kicking in place of Ratcliffe, added the extras for 20-10.

Both teams then exchanged penalties for 23-13 before Selby piled on the pressure as the game headed into the final 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 75th minute, Will Rennard was shown the first yellow card for bringing the maul down and the referee awarded the home side a penalty try.

Heading into overtime, the Sandhill Lane outfit were awarded a penalty and the chance to kick for the corner. Wright stepped up but placed his kick too long and the referee blew the whistle to round off an excellent game of rugby.