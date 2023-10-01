Will Rennard in action for Scarborough RUFC at Old Crossleyans.

Boosted by the return of a few regular faces, it was Scarborough who found themselves behind after both sides had made a cagey start to the match. Joel MacFarlane stepped up to kick the penalty and give his side an early lead, writes Charlie Hopper.

Fly-half Connor Ward then kicked his first penalty just minutes later to level up the game at 3-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Crossleyans came fighting back and after building the phases close to the try-line, they made the pressure count, scoring a converted try under the posts to open up a 10-3 advantage.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Ward during Scarborough's 17-10 loss at Old Crocs.

The home side continued to look dangerous and were close to adding a second try of the match, but the winger dropped the ball as he looked set to score in the corner.

In the 33rd minute, Drew Govier’s side went in search of a much needed try but made an error close to their oppositions try line.

In need of an immediate response after half-time, Scarborough levelled up the match at 10-10 in the 46th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scrum, which had caused Old Crossleyans problems all afternoon, picked up momentum before Will Mann collected and bundled his way over the line.

Scarborough RUFC suffered a 17-10 defeat at Old Crossleyans.

Attack then turned into defence for the Silver Royd outfit as they had to weather a difficult storm to keep on level terms.

Firstly, Old Crossleyans went close but a knock-on halted their progress then Scarborough won a penalty on their own line to ease the pressure.

They were reduced to 14 men in the 58th minute after Ropeti Ropeti was shown a yellow card for a high tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side used the man advantage and took control of the match with just over ten minutes to go.

They scored under the posts and the referee showed Tom Read a yellow card to leave Scarborough trailing 17-10 and down to 13 men.

The visitors pushed hard late on to find a way back into the match but struggling to work their way through a strong Old Crocs defence.