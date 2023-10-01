News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Scarborough RUFC edged out 17-10 at fellow strugglers Old Crossleyans

Scarborough RUFC’s difficult start to the Regional 2 North East season continued after they were edged out 17-10 by fellow strugglers Old Crossleyans on a wet Saturday afternoon in Halifax.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 1st Oct 2023, 14:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 14:42 BST
Will Rennard in action for Scarborough RUFC at Old Crossleyans.Will Rennard in action for Scarborough RUFC at Old Crossleyans.
Will Rennard in action for Scarborough RUFC at Old Crossleyans.

Boosted by the return of a few regular faces, it was Scarborough who found themselves behind after both sides had made a cagey start to the match. Joel MacFarlane stepped up to kick the penalty and give his side an early lead, writes Charlie Hopper.

Fly-half Connor Ward then kicked his first penalty just minutes later to level up the game at 3-3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Old Crossleyans came fighting back and after building the phases close to the try-line, they made the pressure count, scoring a converted try under the posts to open up a 10-3 advantage.

Matty Ward during Scarborough's 17-10 loss at Old Crocs.Matty Ward during Scarborough's 17-10 loss at Old Crocs.
Matty Ward during Scarborough's 17-10 loss at Old Crocs.
Most Popular

The home side continued to look dangerous and were close to adding a second try of the match, but the winger dropped the ball as he looked set to score in the corner.

In the 33rd minute, Drew Govier’s side went in search of a much needed try but made an error close to their oppositions try line.

In need of an immediate response after half-time, Scarborough levelled up the match at 10-10 in the 46th minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scrum, which had caused Old Crossleyans problems all afternoon, picked up momentum before Will Mann collected and bundled his way over the line.

Scarborough RUFC suffered a 17-10 defeat at Old Crossleyans.Scarborough RUFC suffered a 17-10 defeat at Old Crossleyans.
Scarborough RUFC suffered a 17-10 defeat at Old Crossleyans.

Attack then turned into defence for the Silver Royd outfit as they had to weather a difficult storm to keep on level terms.

Firstly, Old Crossleyans went close but a knock-on halted their progress then Scarborough won a penalty on their own line to ease the pressure.

They were reduced to 14 men in the 58th minute after Ropeti Ropeti was shown a yellow card for a high tackle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The home side used the man advantage and took control of the match with just over ten minutes to go.

They scored under the posts and the referee showed Tom Read a yellow card to leave Scarborough trailing 17-10 and down to 13 men.

The visitors pushed hard late on to find a way back into the match but struggling to work their way through a strong Old Crocs defence.

It's a break from league action next weekend, as Matty Jones’ side welcome Regional One North East outfit Sandal to Silver Royd in the Yorkshire Cup.

Related topics:ScarboroughHalifax