Scarborough RUFC edged out by Huddersfield YMCA

Scarborough RUFC were sunk by a late Huddersfield YMCA try in their North One East clash, the hosts winning 29-26.

The home side went ahead thanks to a penalty after 11 minutes, and four minutes later they claimed a converted try to go 10-0 ahead.

Matty Jones went over for a try on 26 minutes, Tom Ratcliffe converting to make it 10-7, but the home side soon extended their lead once more with a penalty almost immediately.

Jonty Holloway put Scarborough 14-13 ahead with his effort converted by Ratcliffe, then debutant Luke Brown made it 21-13 with a try, again converted by Ratcliffe.

After the interval YMCA kicked a penalty to make it 21-16, but Scarborough scored another try to lead 26-16.

A couple more penalties brought the score back to 26-22, then the home side scored a late converted try to snatch the win.

