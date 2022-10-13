Scarborough RUFC Girls UNder-12s at Sandal Festival

With over 600 girls from 30 different rugby clubs from across Yorkshire and beyond, this was an excellent experience for Scarborough.

Scarborough Under-12s took part in their first-ever festival but were not put off by the scale of the event and quickly started scoring tries.

The U12s played with Castleford and Ossett against Houghton/Chester, Cleckheaton, North Derbyshire, Sandal/Rotherham and Selby.

The Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s line up at the festival last weekend

Esmee Dale got the U12s off to a flying start scoring the first try and making strong tackles to keep the opposition attack away from Scarborough’s line.

With Izzy Jenkinson making strong runs at the opposition defence, she soon had her first try. Alex Glew was creating space and providing quick ball to enable her team to keep the pressure on the opposition.

This was the second year Scarborough U14s had taken part in the festival and so they knew they would be playing against strong opposition.

The U14s played against West Park Leeds, Burton, Sandal, North Derbyshire, Selby and Chester.

The Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-18s were in action at Sandal Festival

After a slow start from Scarborough against West Park, they found form against Burton with Aleisha Owuor setting the tone for the rest of the team with a strong striding drive to score Scarborough’s first try.

This gave them belief and it was not long before debutant Eliot Stanley-Warren crashed over with a powerful surge to score Scarborough’s second try.

Quick thinking by Neve Moon pouncing on indecision by the Burton defence gave Scarborough the lead they deserved. Owuor then found enough space to score her second try.

Captain Courtney Byerley led from the front and from a set piece penalty move and powered over to score a try against Sandal.

Byerley galvanised the U14s against North Derbyshire, playing their best rugby with further tries from Byerley, Owuor and Anabelle Drake.

Scarborough U16s joined with Wharfedale and played against Driffield, Sandal, Chester and Scunthorpe.

Scarborough U18s joined with Driffield and played against Burton, Sandal, Mansfield and Houghton, Tallulah Starbuck had an impressive festival, with some great tackling from Rose Holloway and Charlotte Miles.

Scarborough Girls Rugby train on a Monday evening 6.15pm to 7.30pm so if there are any girls that would like to come and try out rugby then please get in touch with Scarborough Rugby on 01723 357740.