The Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s team at West Park Leeds

Scarborough Under-14s started the game well putting West Park under pressure and taking advantage of slow home defence for captain Courtney Byerley to crash over for the away team’s first try of the day.

Park came straight back at Scarborough, making strong runs but also passing into space and using their fast runners. Soon the momentum was with Park, the hosts keeping possession and using the ball well to score tries.

Scarborough re-grouped and went back to their strengths of strong driving runs, supporting each other and securing the ruck. Soon Anabelle Drake had a try after great supportive play from Eliot Stanley-Warren.

The combined Scarborough RUFC and Driffield RUFC Girls Under-16s team at West Park Leeds

As the match came into the last third both sets of players started to tire and gaps started to appear for both teams to take advantage of.

Alice Holden saw these gaps and used her pace and acceleration to cause the Park defence to retreat. The hosts’ defence was not ready and Sophie Knaggs took advantage to score a try in the corner.

Scarborough kept going right until the final whistle with powerful running from Naomi Cornforth and passing to support from Megan Orrells and Rebekah Aikamhenze.

Scarborough Under-16s joined with Driffield RUFC to play against West Park Leeds with Alicia Darley having another impressive game, with some great tackling from Tilly Taylor and excellent distribution from Lydia Holden.

